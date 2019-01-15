Ex-prosecutor to probe birth to comatose woman in Phoenix

Police served a warrant to get DNA from all male staff at the long-term care facility this month

A former top prosecutor in Phoenix was hired Monday by a health care facility to investigate the circumstances into how a patient in a vegetative state gave birth after she was sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

READ MORE: Facility’s CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state for decade gives birth

The Associated Press

