One of two suspects in a generator theft in Aldergrove. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

One of two suspects in a generator theft in Aldergrove. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Excavator, perfume, generator among items stolen in Langley

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in recent crimes

Thieves made off with a Langley excavator from a property on Crush Crescent in February, one of a number of crimes the Langley RCMP are investigation.

The Komatsu 27 excavator was stolen sometime between Feb. 17 and 21st from the property where it was being stored, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The piece of construction equipment is worth about $9,000.

Police are also looking for thieves who took everything from perfume to a whole generator in various shoplifting incidents around the community.

On Feb. 6, a man allegedly stole perfume from the Willowbrook Shopper’s Drug Mart, Largy said. The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 20s, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a black jacket with white stripes, and carrying a dark backpack and a canvas bag.

On Feb. 22, a different man stole a variety of electronic grooming items from the Shopper’s Drug Mart on Fraser Highway, Largy said.

Finally, a pair of men walked off with a generator from the Aldergrove Home Hardware on Feb. 24. Police did not release a photo of the second man, but he is described as Caucasian, wearing blue and black pajama pants, a black shirt, a dark grey jacket, a black hat and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous message with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

READ MORE: CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 21

CrimeLangleyLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An excavator that was stolen from Crush Crescent. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

An excavator that was stolen from Crush Crescent. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man suspected of stealing perfume. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man suspected of stealing perfume. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man suspected of stealing electric grooming products from a store. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man suspected of stealing electric grooming products from a store. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
First shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives amid confusion over its use for seniors
Next story
Unanimous committee report calls on Trudeau not to trigger election during pandemic

Just Posted

A man suspected of stealing electric grooming products from a store. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Excavator, perfume, generator among items stolen in Langley

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in recent crimes

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley reader says Portugal solved overdose crisis

Others should follow the example to deal with the other epidemic taking place, letter writer argues

xxx
Batting cages decided where Langley baseball training camp was held

Two groups came together after one learned its cages didn’t meet COVID-19 criteria

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier rose in the provincial legislature on Monday, March 1, to praise a planned new rainbow crosswalk in Langley and to provide some historical context (Provincial legislature video image)
MLA Andrew Mercier praises new Langley rainbow crosswalk

‘There is no human right to hate’

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of her singing just before getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks about the Fiscal update during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Chrystia Freeland says now is not time to lower levels of support

The area on Cordova Bay Road where ancestral human remains were discovered Feb. 22. (Submitted photo)
Human remains discovery a reminder of B.C. Indigenous culture dug up and displaced

‘These are the people who inspired and birthed the generations that we now have here’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

A memorial to Hudson Brooks outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Surrey officer who fatally shot Hudson Brooks recounts ‘absolutely terrifying’ incident

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran testified at coroner’s inquest Tuesday morning

Most Read