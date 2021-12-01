Expensive bikes stolen, ring missing latest in Langley RCMP investigations

Thieves have made off with mail, bicycles, and items from cars

A man was allegedly breaking into cars in the parking lot of a Walnut Grove restaurant. (Langley RCMP)

Stolen bikes worth four figures, mail thefts, and a lost ring are among the incidents Langley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in unravelling this week.

The stolen bikes include one that went missing from Aldergrove Community Secondary on Nov. 1. The Enduro Composite Carbon 29 is charcoal-grey in colour and is worth more than $7,000.

Another bike was stolen from a storage locker in Willoughby sometime between Nov. 11 and 18. The bike is a 2012 Cannondale Super-six carbon fibre road bike worth more than $4,000, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police have also released surveillance images of suspects in two recent thefts.

A man caught on camera was allegedly stealing items from a vehicle parked at Zythos restaurant on 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove on Nov. 13, Largy said.

Police also released an image of a woman allegedly taking mail out of a mailbox in South Langley on Nov. 22. She was in the passenger seat of a brownish-grey Ford four-door sedan with no front license plate.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Finally, police are looking for a lost piece of jewelry. The chunky ring, with white and blue gems, was lost in the parking lot at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Nov. 15, said Largy.

Anyone with information that might help solve any of these incidents can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Police take down ‘open air’ drug market in Langley City

READ ALSO: Unknown man followed Langley teenager for months – RCMP

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeLangleyLangley RCMP

This ring was lost in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Shopping Mall. (Langley RCMP)

Someone stole this Cannondale road bike from a Willoughby storage locker. (Langley RCMP)

Someone in this car was allegedly stealing mail in South Langley. (Langley RCMP)