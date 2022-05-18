Explosions and sounds of ammunition popping from Maple Ridge house fire

(Neil Corbett/The News)(Neil Corbett/The News)
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)
The home is north of Reg Franklin Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Multiple firefighters battled a particularly threatening fire at a single-storey Maple Ridge home on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion, some said a series of explosions, just before noon from a residence in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue. RCMP pushed crowds back, noting there was ammunition in the burning house. There were loud pops as the bullets could be heard going off by those on scene.

The residents were observed by witnesses leaving the house, and according to firefighters all of the building occupants made it out safely.

The fire department shared that they received multiple calls about the fire just minutes before noon and a high plume of dark smoke was visible for several blocks.

The house is located at the end of a cul de sac, immediately north of Reg Franklin Park. Firefighters were mopping up the scene at about 3:30 p.m., and said there was no obvious cause of the fire. Damage to the house was extreme.

They expect to begin a fire investigation on Thursday morning.

• More updates as information becomes available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersHouse fireMaple Ridge

Previous story
‘Understaffed and underfunded’: E-Comm struggling to meet demand for B.C. 911 calls
Next story
B.C. dad pushes for change after only one kid showed up to his son’s birthday party

Just Posted

After a two year shutdown, the historic CNR Station in Fort Langley will reopen this May Day, Monday, May 23rd. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Historic Fort Langley train station will once again open to visitors on May 23

Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route were in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road in early April. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Closures at North Langley golf course irk longtime user

Canadian Museum of Flight is welcoming back guests. One of this year’s events will be held on Canada Day, as a tribute to the Queen’s platinum jubilee. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley flight museum pays tribute to Queen’s platinum jubilee

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove cannabis shop gets turned down for a second time on tie vote