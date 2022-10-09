Extra enforcement in Port Kells nabs speeders

Residents in the area on the Surrey/Langley border took concerns to police

Road safety campaign in Port Kells resulted many ticketed motorists, including one driver given two $253 tickets within minutes.

Surrey RCMP Traffic Services issued multiple violation tickets to drivers in Port Kells school and playground zones during a two-day operation, explained Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP.

On Sept. 27 and 28, officers with the Surrey RCMP Traffic Community Response Unit, Traffic Enforcement Unit and volunteers with Speed Watch conducted enforcement in the designated school and playground 30 km/h zones located in Port Kells on 88 Avenue between Harvie Road and 196th Street, an area that borders North Langley.

“During the two-day operation, officers issued approximately 40 violations tickets in total, two of those tickets were issued to one driver,” Munn said. “The driver was pulled over in the school zone, and only minutes later, with the original ticket still in hand, was pulled over by a second officer in the playground zone. In both instances the driver was travelling over double the posted 30 km/h limit, and two $253 tickets were issued.”

Residents and concerned community members had been contacting the police, concerned about speeding in the area.

“A deployment of Black CAT radar showed that 85 per cent of the 41,859 vehicles that passed through the area were travelling at 67 km/h or higher through the posted 30 km/h zone,” Munn added. “Our dedicated traffic officers conduct enforcement and issue tickets to change driving behaviour and make our roads safer for everyone. Remember to do your part by watch your speed in school, park and construction areas in order to minimize collisions and keep pedestrians safe.”

In addition to education and enforcement efforts, police are working with the City of Surrey and have made recommendations around increased signage along this stretch road, she added.

Driving complaints can be reported using the Online Crime Reporting. If there is an emergency or immediate risk a person or people, call 911.

