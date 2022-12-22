Extreme cold has many lifts shut down at Kootenay ski hills

Weather forecast is for warming temperatures so all should be back to normal by the weekend

The severe cold throughout the Kootenays this week has made life difficult for one and all. And it has had quite an effect on the ski industry.

The week before Christmas, with schools on the holiday break, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s, are typically the busiest of the year for most Kootenay ski resorts.

Unfortunately with temperatures at -25 and below this week, without factoring in wind chill, many resorts didn’t run all their lifts, and some, like Kimberley Alpine Resort closed all the lifts except the t-bar which was scheduled to be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2022.

At Fernie Alpine Resort start times were delayed all week. The Timber and White Pass Chair Lifts were closed mid-week and by Thursday, the resort was planning to run the Deer Chair, Mini Moose & Mighty Moose at a later starting time, with the Elk, Boom and Bear on standby.

At Revelstoke Mountain, daily start times were also being delayed and the upper gondola and all alpine lifts were closed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 but with temperatures rising on Thursday, those lifts were scheduled to open.

At Red Mountain in Rossland, Paradise Triple, Red Double, Grey Quad and Silverlode Quad were closed, causing delays on Topping Triple and the T-Bar. The Magic Carpet, Motherlode and T-Bar were open.

In Nelson, at Whitewater Resort, the resort was running a shuttle from Glory Lodge back to the base, due to the cold weather. On Thursday, the Silver King Lift was closed, as was the Glory Ridge Lift. The Summit Lift and Hummer Handle Tow were open.

However, the forecast has temperatures rising by Friday, and there’s snow in the forecast too, so next week should be a good one at all Kootenay ski hills.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter