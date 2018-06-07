White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears speaks with students at White Rock Elementary about graffiti strewn across their school’s walls overnight Tuesday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

‘Extreme’ graffiti of f-bombs and penis doodles mars elementary school

Police say White Rock students ‘violated’ after culprits struck overnight Tuesday

White Rock RCMP are investigating following overnight vandalism that left one of the city’s elementary schools with expletives and male genitalia painted on its walls.

Const. Chantal Sears said staff at White Rock Elementary arrived at work around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to discover the damage, which included “f—- you” written a dozen times across the brick work of a north wall, a drawing of a large green penis on the west wall and sundry alcohol containers, many of them broken, scattered around the school grounds.

Green and red paint was also splattered on outdoor benches and across the school’s basketball court, where additional profanities were also found.

“It’s all over,” Sears said, describing the extent as “extreme, for graffiti.”

The damage was done sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Students told Sears and Peace Arch News that they didn’t feel good about what had happened.

“Not good at all,” said one youngster.

“I don’t see what the intention of that was – why?” said another.

Sears said the crime is aggravated by the obvious disregard for its impact on the students.

“The vulgarity of the words and the pictures,” she said.

“I think they feel a bit violated,” she added. “To see that somebody has vandalized stuff that they take pride in.”

Vandalism also bears a financial impact. In the 2016-2017 school year alone, repairs due to vandalism cost the Surrey School District $317,052.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the White Rock Elementary vandalism is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600.

