Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Forecast for rest of week has temperatures falling by degrees but air quality still a concern

Heat wave to relent somewhat in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland. (VNE)

The scorching heat will let up across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley but air quality is still a concern.

Environment Canada’s ‘heat warning’ first issued last week remains in effect for Wednesday (June 29) for the Fraser Valley including Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, and Agassiz-Harrison and Lower Mainland, as temperatures drop from the dangerous and record-breaking 40s down to the high 30s.

“The heat wave currently affecting the Lower Mainland is expected to moderate on Wednesday,” according to the update. “Daytime highs will range from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows of 20 C.

“Peak humidex values will reach the mid 40s.”

The forecast for the rest of the week has temperatures falling by degrees as the week progresses, still hovering around 30 C.

Air quality issue can make it hard to breathe for some, with elevated ground-level ozone and particulates in the air across the region right now skies can appear hazy.

“Metro Vancouver is continuing an Air Quality Advisory for eastern Metro Vancouver and central Fraser Valley Regional District that was initiated on June 26 due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.”

The experts recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or exercise when the AQ is bad.

Exposure is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema, as well as asthma, and/or diabetes; individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19; pregnant women and infants; children; outdoor workers (e.g. construction and agricultural workers); and older adults. Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk (e.g. people who are experiencing homelessness or are underhoused).

