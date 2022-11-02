xx

Extreme weather alert issued by Langley’s Gateway of Hope

Homeless advised to come to shelter

An extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued for Wednesday night by the Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley.

Cristina Schneiter, Gateway residential services manager, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees with wind chill.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

Anyone requiring shelter assistance after 9 p.m. is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 for help getting to a location.

Environment Canada was forecasting temperatures at zero or freezing overnight. Clear, becoming cloudy in the morning, with rain beginning in the afternoon.

READ ALSO: Langley saw 25 accidental homeless deaths in a decade

READ MORE: 75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

