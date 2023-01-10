Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelters at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd or Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

An extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

A notice issued Tuesday, Jan. 11, by Cristina Schneiter, Gateway of Hope residential services manager, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees with wind chill.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open for one night at two locations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 — at St. Andrews Anglican Church. 20955 Old Yale Rd., which operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and at Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Intake at both is open until the site is full. St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

St. Andrews site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building), and so is Gateway.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and bus are provided at both sites. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets and Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be phoned at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

READ MORE: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

READ ALSO: Langley Volunteer Bureau hunting for Snow Angels

HomelessLangleySevere weather