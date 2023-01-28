xx

Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelter offered at St. Andrews Anglican Church at 20955 Old Yale Rd.

A four-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

A notice issued Friday, Jan. 27, by Cristina Schneiter, Community Representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees with the wind chill.

READ ALSO: ‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open at St. Andrews Anglican Church at 20955 Old Yale Rd. between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through until Monday, Jan. 30. Intake is open until the site is full, and it can accommodate couples.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

Dinner, breakfast and lunch, and bus tickets, are provided.

Lookout Housing and Health Society, the operator, can be reached at 604-230-6457.

For more information about shelter availability, call BC211: at 211 or 604-875-6381.

READ MORE: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

Environment Canada has maintained its special weather statement warning of arctic air set to “invade” the Lower Mainland and beyond.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, going below zero overnight by the weekend.

Outflow winds will see temperatures drop and gusty winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley on Saturday.

What is not clear yet is when it’s expected to warm up again.

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week at the earliest

‘However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLangleySevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers

Just Posted

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

“Stephanie Bailey, animal care expert and owner of Eversong Woods Rattery, and Bryan Sullivan, director of upcoming documentary “Rat City,” work together with their furry co-stars on the film set. The documentary is premiering on Friday, Jan. 13 on CBC’s The Nature of Things. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rats, camera, action: Langley resident gets creative in a new rat documentary

Rodent complaints investigated by Fraser Health in 2021 and 2022 by calendar year. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Health numbers show 500% increase in rodent related complaints in Langley

All levels of jazz instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to register for the Fort Langley workshop, which will take place Langley Community Music School on Sunday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LCMS and Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival join forces to support youth musicians