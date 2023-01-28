Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelter offered at St. Andrews Anglican Church at 20955 Old Yale Rd.

A four-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

A notice issued Friday, Jan. 27, by Cristina Schneiter, Community Representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees with the wind chill.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open at St. Andrews Anglican Church at 20955 Old Yale Rd. between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through until Monday, Jan. 30. Intake is open until the site is full, and it can accommodate couples.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

Dinner, breakfast and lunch, and bus tickets, are provided.

Lookout Housing and Health Society, the operator, can be reached at 604-230-6457.

For more information about shelter availability, call BC211: at 211 or 604-875-6381.

Environment Canada has maintained its special weather statement warning of arctic air set to “invade” the Lower Mainland and beyond.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, going below zero overnight by the weekend.

Outflow winds will see temperatures drop and gusty winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley on Saturday.

What is not clear yet is when it’s expected to warm up again.

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week at the earliest

‘However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

