xx

Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelters at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd and Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

A cold weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

Issued Monday, Feb. 13, by Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, it said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like” 0 degrees.

Environment Canada warned strong winds could cause damage in Metro Vancouver from Monday afternoon through the evening with northwest winds clocking in at 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h.

Peak winds were expected in the late afternoon and early evening, easing later in the night.

READ ALSO: Snow to continue on Coquihalla Highway while winds gust through Metro Vancouver

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open for three nights at two locations from Monday, Feb. 13 to Wednesday Feb. 15at St. Andrews Anglican Church. 20955 Old Yale Rd., which operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and from Monday to Tuesday at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Intake at both is open until the site is full. St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

St. Andrews site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building), and so is Gateway.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided at both sites. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets and Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

READ MORE: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

READ ALSO: Langley Volunteer Bureau hunting for Snow Angels

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLangleySevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Nuxalk chief ‘teary-eyed’ as totem pole removed from Royal B.C. Museum
Next story
Concerns raised after man dies on B.C. hospital doorstep

Just Posted

Close to 200 people took part in the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year walk in Langley in 2020 to raise money for community service activities. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley braces for the annual Coldest Night Of The Year campaign

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Widening the highway to six lanes between 216th and 264th Streets is underway and will include a 15-month closure of the Glover Road overpass, which needs to be replaced to allow for the expanded thoroughfare. Highway #1 upgrades and improvements to the major transportation artery have been a top advocacy issue for the chamber for years. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to the Advance Times)
Always advocating for Langley businesses

Students shared their creations as part of Langley School District’s previous IDEA Summit, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurship and design. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Upcoming forums inspire Langley students to be creative, innovative

Pop-up banner image