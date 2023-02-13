Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelters at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd and Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

A cold weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

Issued Monday, Feb. 13, by Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, it said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like” 0 degrees.

Environment Canada warned strong winds could cause damage in Metro Vancouver from Monday afternoon through the evening with northwest winds clocking in at 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h.

Peak winds were expected in the late afternoon and early evening, easing later in the night.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open for three nights at two locations from Monday, Feb. 13 to Wednesday Feb. 15at St. Andrews Anglican Church. 20955 Old Yale Rd., which operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and from Monday to Tuesday at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Intake at both is open until the site is full. St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

St. Andrews site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building), and so is Gateway.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided at both sites. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets and Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

