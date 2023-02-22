xx

Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelters open at St. Andrews Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd and Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

An one-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada was forecasting cloudy conditions with 40 percent chance of snow flurries, winds gusting to 70 km/h overnight, and a wind chill of minus 10 overnight.

READ ALSO: Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

The notice will be updated daily.

Shelter spaces will be open for at two locations at St. Andrews Anglican Church. 20955 Old Yale Rd., which operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

St. Andrews site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building), and so is Gateway. St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided at both sites. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets and Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

READ MORE: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLangleySevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
40 years later, RCMP say the search continues for missing Chilliwack girl
Next story
Made-in-B.C. T-cells yield promising results in early international cancer trials

Just Posted

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mangat family memorial poker tourney raises thousands for cancer support

A few days after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, a vigil was held in Langley City. This Friday, Feb. 24, the one-year-anniversary of the war will be marked with a candlelight vigil at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Langley Advance Times)
Vigil for Ukraine at Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Charlie Emack, two, checked out a hand pump at the BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley on Family Day, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Farm Museum in Fort Langley sees big crowds for one-day early opening