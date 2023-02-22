Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelters open at St. Andrews Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd and Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

An one-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada was forecasting cloudy conditions with 40 percent chance of snow flurries, winds gusting to 70 km/h overnight, and a wind chill of minus 10 overnight.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

The notice will be updated daily.

Shelter spaces will be open for at two locations at St. Andrews Anglican Church. 20955 Old Yale Rd., which operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., and at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

St. Andrews site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building), and so is Gateway. St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided at both sites. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets and Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

