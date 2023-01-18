Extreme weather alert issued for Langley Wednesday

An one-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

A notice issued Wednesday, Jan. 18, by Cristina Schneiter, Community Representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees tonight.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open for one night at Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Gateway is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. As well, Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

