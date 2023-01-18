xx

Extreme weather alert issued for Langley Wednesday

Shelter offered at Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

An one-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

A notice issued Wednesday, Jan. 18, by Cristina Schneiter, Community Representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees tonight.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open for one night at Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, open between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Gateway is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. As well, Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

READ MORE: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

READ ALSO: Langley Volunteer Bureau hunting for Snow Angels

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLangleySevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation says unique deal gives it veto power over proposed coal mine
Next story
Langley School District to bring in uncertified substitute teachers amid shortage

Just Posted

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley Wednesday

Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) offers multiple environmental workshops throughout the year. Last year many Langley residents joined the centre's 'walk in the nature' workshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser River Discovery Centre offers sensory workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park

Traffic on the one-way in Langley City on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
No rush on one-way redo, Langley City merchants told

Black Fish Ethan M’Lot (left) and Grizzlies player Curtis Goode (right) tangled on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Langley Events Centre in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action. Black Fish defeated the Grizzlies 12-9. (Ryan Molag LEC photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Victories by both the Black Fish and the Sea Spray in Arena Lacrosse League