xx

Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Overnight shelter opened at Murrayville United Church

An extreme weather alert has been issued for the City of Langley and the Township of Langley.

Shelter is now available at Murrayville United Church from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., at 21562 Old Yale Road, until further notice.

Anyone sleeping outside is asked to come to the safety of the shelter.

Pets are welcome, dinner and breakfast will be served.

Anyone requiring assistance after 9 p.m. is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help get them to a shelter location.

READ ALSO: Langley shelter seeks participation from locals to raise money for the Coldest Night of the Year

Environment Canada was forecasting below freezing temperatures at until Friday, with a wind chill Wednesday morning of minus 13, and minus 12 Thursday morning.

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

The Extreme Weather Response (EWR) line is 604-230-6457.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySevere weather

Previous story
Dirt bike collision with pickup truck sends 19-year-old to hospital
Next story
Vancouver police say 60 assaults reported over Family Day weekend

Just Posted

Thousands of crows “commute” from across Langley, Abbotsford, and Washington State to a roost near Aldergrove every winter night. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Thousands of crows “commute” from across Langley, Abbotsford, and Washington State to a roost near Aldergrove every winter night. (Langley Field Naturalists/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crow count hits 52,900 in South Aldergrove

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Langley RCMP responded to the crash on Tuesday evening. (File image)
Dirt bike collision with pickup truck sends 19-year-old to hospital

Photography, sculptures, installations, video, and painting art forms will be featured at Fort Gallery in the <em>After Apple-Picking</em> art exhibition. Started on Feb. 4, the show will run until March 12. (Fort Gallery/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley gallery to showcase art work of Fraser Valley students