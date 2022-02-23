Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

An extreme weather alert has been issued for the City of Langley and the Township of Langley.

Shelter is now available at Murrayville United Church from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., at 21562 Old Yale Road, until further notice.

Anyone sleeping outside is asked to come to the safety of the shelter.

Pets are welcome, dinner and breakfast will be served.

Anyone requiring assistance after 9 p.m. is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help get them to a shelter location.

Environment Canada was forecasting below freezing temperatures at until Friday, with a wind chill Wednesday morning of minus 13, and minus 12 Thursday morning.

The Extreme Weather Response (EWR) line is 604-230-6457.

