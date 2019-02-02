Extreme weather alert issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless during freezing temperatures

An extreme weather alert has been issued for the Langleys due to an impending drop in temperature.

“We will be hitting temperatures well below freezing tonight, which are expected to drop even further into the week,” said Cristina Schneiter, residential services manager at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

The alert was issued by the shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass under the Assistance to Shelter Act.

“If you are sleeping outside please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

As well as the 32 beds usually available, Gateway will provide additional sleeping mats.

Anyone who needs shelter after 9 p.m. should contact the RCMP at 604-532-3200.