Extreme weather alert issued in Langley

An overnight drop is temperature is expected

Cristina Schneiter from the Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley has issued an extreme weather alert for Tuesday, March 3, due to an expected drop in temperatures. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Due to an expected drop in overnight temperatures The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope has issued an extreme weather warning.

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley, cited “temperatures that feel like, or are “zero” and below.”

Schneiter issued the alert under the Assistance to Shelter Act which activates the authorities for police to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions. It will remain in effect until it is canceled.

While the weather alert is in effect, the shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. until further notice.

Should anyone require shelter assistance after 9 p.m. can call the RCMP at 604-532-3200. Officers will then assist those to a location.

