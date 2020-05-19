(Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

Facebook has been ordered to pay a $9 million penalty after the Competition Bureau found the company made false or misleading claims about the privacy of Canadians’ personal information.

The penalty is part of a settlement released Tuesday (May 19) where Facebook agreed to not make false or misleading representations about how users’ personal information posted on Facebook and Messenger is used. The agreement comes after the probe, which looked at Facebook’s practices between August 2012 and June 2018.

The investigation found that Facebook gave the impression that users could control who could see their personal information by changing their account’s privacy settings, even though this did not fully ensure privacy.

“Facebook did not limit the sharing of users’ personal information with some third-party developers in a way that was consistent with the company’s privacy claims,” the Competition Bureau statement said. “This personal information included content users posted on Facebook, messages users exchanged on Messenger, and other information about identifiable users.”

The bureau found that Facebook allowed third-party developers to gain information on the friends of users who installed certain applications, even years after the company said it would stop the practice. According to the bureau, Facebook claimed it would stop after April 30, 2015, but the practice continued until 2018.

In a statement, a Facebook company spokesperson said the social media site did not agree with the result of the probe. However, the company said it would not contest the conclusions.

“We will build on the improvements we’ve made in protecting people’s information and how we communicate about the privacy controls Canadians can use,” the spokesperson said.

The social media company will also have to pay $500,000 to cover the costs of the investigation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

facebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two
Next story
Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

Just Posted

Langley doctors donate meals to local seniors in celebration

May 19 is BC Family Doctor Day

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

Langley’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell demise of his old team

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Fort Langley artists kick off season with a ‘virtual menagerie’

Flagstop Gallery in the historic CN station isn’t open yet, but the artists are hosting a show online

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

‘Spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

UPDATE: Mother identified after newborn baby found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

Most Read