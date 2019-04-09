Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

It will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died

In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won’t get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won’t get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday.

The social network said Tuesday that it is also adding a “tributes” section to accounts that have been memorialized, that is, designated as belonging to someone who has died. Friends and family members will be able to write posts and share photos in this section to remember their loved one.

Facebook is also tightening its rules around who can memorialize an account. Until now, anyone could do this by sending the company proof that someone had died, such an obituary. Now, it will have to be a friend or family member.

READ MORE: Facebook, Google face widening crackdown over online content

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman pleads guilty to causing the deaths of two infants in P.E.I.
Next story
Sunwing ordered to compensate 16,255 passengers after delays during 2018 ice storm

Just Posted

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada show, Rock the Rink, starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

WATCH: Theatre in the Country presents a plot full of twists and turns

Deathtrap runs from April 4 to 20 at Theatre in the Country.

Woodward calls for new plan to widen Langley’s 208th Street

The Township councillor wants a new developer-paid fund to fill in gaps on the road

Langley School District calls for complete removal of clothing donation bin in Aldergrove

The unattended bin – a ‘hazard’ that sits on North Otter Elementary property

Langley locals write, produce, and star in comedy series

Alyssa Tavares and Stephanie Ross are launching their new web series on Monday, April 8.

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Woman dies after North Vancouver shooting put her on life support

Homicide investigators say Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen died several days ago

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

Cancer-sniffing dog trainer speaks in Lower Mainland

Woman coming to Langley hoping to start non-profit organization for cancer-sniffing dogs

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Most Read