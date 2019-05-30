Fake “water quality” phone calls may be scam, Langley Township warns

Residents warned not to give personal info to callers

Some residents and businesses have been getting phone calls about a fake “water quality” issue in Walnut Grove, according to the Township of Langley.

A warning posted on the Township’s website Wednesday afternoon warned residents to hang up and give no personal information to the person on the other end of the line.

“These calls are fraudulent and there are no water quality concerns in the Township,” the warning said.

The calls are apparently using caller ID spoofing to appear to come from a Township of Langley phone number.

Anyone who received such a phone call and has concerns about it is asked to call the Langley RCMP non-emergency number at 604-532-3200.

– More to come

