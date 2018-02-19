Fallen cedar knocks out Otter area power

Strong gusts of wind caused an entire cedar to split off and crash into power lines

The Fire Department arrived first and closed the road for several hours while Hydro crews attended to the problem.

Late morning this past Sunday strong gusts of wind caused an entire cedar to split off from its base and crash into the power lines along 248th Street just south of 32nd Ave.

Power to rural homes in this area was restored around 5 p.m.

As of 8 p.m. about half a dozen power outages were still being investigated or attended to in the Aldergrove area. Most are single customer situations. There were also about 600 customers along Ross Rd. south of Fraser Highway without power.