Crews repaired power lines and hauled away a fallen tree on 216th Street in Langley on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fallen tree blocks 216th Street near Langley Secondary

BC Hydro crews were on scene repairing damage Thursday morning

Some Langley drivers had to make a detour the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17 after a tree came down on power lines around the 5800 block of 216th Street.

Power was knocked out to about 115 customers in the surrounding area, and 216th was blocked to traffic from 56th Avenue and 64th.

BC Hydro staff were on scene, and workers were cutting up the fallen tree for removal.

Langley Township has some tips for residents of what to do during and after windstorms on its website at tol.ca.

The first significant wind storm of the year in the first week of November knocked out power to significant areas of the community. Thousands of people were without electricity for hours.

READ MORE: Firefighters have busy night during windstorm

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroLangleyWindstorm

