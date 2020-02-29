Cristina Schneiter from the Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley has issued an extreme weather alert for Saturday, Feb. 29th, due to an expected fall in temperatures. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Falling temperatures prompt extreme weather alert by Langley homeless shelter

Homeless advised to come indoors

An extreme weather alert due to dropping temperatures in Langley has been issued by the Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass.

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley, cited “temperatures that feel like, or are “zero” and below.”

Schneiter issued the alert under the Assistance to Shelter Act which activates the authorities for police to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions. It will remain in effect until it is canceled.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in Langley raises more than $20,000

READ ALSO: Volunteers sought for first homeless count in Langley in three years

While it is in effect, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. until further notice.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. should call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help them to a location.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers
Next story
TRAFFIC: Removal of crashed semi underway on Highway 1

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Removal of crashed semi underway on Highway 1

Left lane blocked as crews clear wreckage

Falling temperatures prompt extreme weather alert by Langley homeless shelter

Homeless advised to come indoors

Vancouver Giants blank Victoria Royals

Coach calls home-ice win in Langley ’a good start to the weekend’

Teachers wear red for Langley contract protest

Teachers in B.C. have been without a contract for six months

‘Aggressive’ plan calls for 600-plus electric buses in Metro Vancouver by 2030

Langley mayors are enthusiastic about the plan

VIDEO: Langley Liberal MLA Rich Coleman retires

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read