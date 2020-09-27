Falling tree claims life in Langley

Victim was reportedly out for a walk on a rural road

One person died when they were reportedly struck by a falling tree in the 25100 block of Robertson Crescent on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 while out for a walk (Undated Google Street View image)

One person died when they were reportedly struck by a falling tree while out for a walk in the 25100 block of Robertson Crescent on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Langley RCMP and Township of Langley firefighters responded to the call in a semi-rural area of Langley, which has large lots with tall trees along the roadside.

It happened on the same day that Environment Canada issued a weather alert cautioning resident about a storm system that would bring strong winds to extreme southern portions of Metro Vancouver from Richmond to Langley.

READ ALSO: 3-year-old boy rescued from top of Langley tree

While confirming there was an incident, Langley RCMP and fire referred queries for more details to the BC Coroners Service.

On Saturday, the service released a statement confirming it was “investigating a death in Langley from Thursday evening at that location.”

“However, it would be too early for us to speculate on the cause of death until the coroners investigation is completed.”

Age and gender of the victim were not disclosed.

BC Coroners Service describes itself as a “fact-finding, not fault-finding, agency” responsible for investigating all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province.

READ ALSO: Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

In August, the service was called in to investigate the death of a five-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree while out hiking in Chilliwack.

It happened while a group was walking along the Kingfisher Trail near Yarrow.

When the tree crashed down, it struck the child and an adult woman, according to Mounties.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley TownshipRCMP