(Black Press file photo)

Surrey

False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Lower Mainland, police say

Eleven people were detained in Surrey but RCMP say they are now investigating person who made call

Police say a false 911 call was the reason for a major police incident in Surrey this morning.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader that someone called 911 about a home in the area of 128th Street and 64th Avenue Tuesday morning in the city’s Newton neighbourhood.

Sturko said RCMP responded and took 11 people into custody as they investigated but have since determined it to be a false call. All 11 people were released.

She said it’s “relatively rare” that a false call is made to 911 and that it is “very serious” as it puts a huge strain on police resources.

READ ALSO: RCMP say guns, body armour, ‘edged weapons’ seized from Surrey home

Sturko said police are now investigating who made the call and why, adding that charges are a possibility.

Under Section 140 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief involves falsely reporting crimes to the police resulting in unnecessary investigations, wasted public resources, and sometimes criminal charges being laid against innocent third parties.

Under the Criminal Code, the maximum sentence for an indictable offence is five years in jail and restitution may also be sought to cover the cost of the offence to taxpayers.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll
Next story
Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders pleads guilty

Just Posted

Dragons bring Langley father-son duo into their den

Glenn and Kyle Olinek will appear on Dragons’ Den for inventing reusable construction material.

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

Fort Langley jazz fest receives funding

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival received a $25,000 grant from Creative BC.

Province pitches in on purchase of new Langley elementary site

The neighbourhood will be developed, but the province and district can start planning now.

VIDEO: On-ramp crash in Langley sends one to hospital

Small car collides with semi-trailer

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Lower Mainland, police say

Eleven people were detained in Surrey but RCMP say they are now investigating person who made call

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read