Families of 7 Langley schools receive COVID-19 notifications

Families of seven Langley schools were notified of new COVID-19 cases at their school on Tuesday night.

The Langley School District sent a letter from Fraser Health outlining the exposure dates to families of James Kennedy Elementary, Shortreed Community Elementary, Willoughby Elementary, H.D. Stafford Middle, Peter Ewart Middle, Aldergrove Community Secondary, and Walnut Grove Secondary

The letter reports the exposures happened at James Kennedy Elementary on April 22 and 23, at Shortreed Community Elementary on April 20 and 21, at Willoughby Elementary on April 22 and 23, at H.D. Stafford Middle on April 23, at Peter Ewart Middle on April 21, 22, and 23, at Aldergrove Community Secondary on April 19 and 20, and at Walnut Grove Secondary on April 20, 21, and 22.

All exposures are listed as a “general notification,” but Fraser Health says a Public Health risk assessment is underway further instructions may be given.

“Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate,” the health authority said.

As of Wednesday there were 16 district schools and three independent schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.