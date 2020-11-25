Family and friends continue searching for missing Langley father

The family of a Willoughby man not seen since Nov. 10 will be out again in the days to come searching the region.

Susie Fletcher said the family is using a variety of methods to search for her husband, Joel Goddard.

“We have a couple people helping with drones,” she explained.

They will be searching in the area of Derby Reach and of Harrison.

Last week she went up as a spotter in a helicopter whose pilot has volunteered to do more searching.

There will also be people in the ground searching in different areas and 4×4 clubs are helping search remote areas difficult to access on foot, such as the Houston Derby trail, Squamish, Whistler, and Emerald Lake area.

Fletcher said one of the difficult parts is determining where to search.

“We have no solid leads,” she said.

Joel is a Willoughby resident who is trained as a welder fabricator but has been out of work of late.

“He’s very outdoorsy,” Susie noted.

Loved ones and friends will continue searching. Susie said they will finish off their search of Langley soon and will next focus on South Surrey and the Port Kells area.

She’s hoping people will help spread the word and keep watch in case they see him. People interested in helping with the searching can reach her at sngoddard2020@gmail.com or ask to join the Facebook group Missing Joel Goddard.

• READ MORE: Langley man missing since Nov. 10

Police have issued a press release about Goddard but have little to go on with no helpful leads. Fletcher admits she’s frustrated by the lack of communication.

“Sometimes we don’t hear anything for days,” she said. “It’s been a little frustrating.”

She encouraged anyone with information on Joel, even if it seems inconsequential, to contact the police. The Langley RCMP non-emergency number is 604-532-3200.

Goddard is described as Caucasian, 6’0” tall, 172 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved white cotton shirt and grey sweatpants.

He was driving a black GMC Terrain. It’s a four-cylinder, four wheel drive with no hitch, no sun roof and tinted rear windows. It does not have roof racks.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page which is halfway to its $10,000 goal. The money would support his wife, Susie, and their newborn but also help fund a search.

Most Read