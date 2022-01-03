Seven people, two dogs, and a cat were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Langley’s Fernridge area on Monday afternoon, Jan. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Family, dogs escape as South Langley home gutted by fire

The second fire in Fernridge in a week destroyed a two-storey house

Seven people, two dogs, and a cat were displaced after a fire gutted their home in Langley’s Fernridge area on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 2:20 p.m. in a two-storey house in the 2000 block of 200th Street, said assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

By the time firefighters were called, flames were visible from the basement windows all the way to the second storey, Steeple said.

Two halls were called out, and eventually 25 firefighters would make an aggressive attack on the fire, Steeple said.

Seven people, four adults and three children, along with some dogs, were displaced by the fire but are okay. Two people suffered some minor smoke inhalation that was treated on scene by firefighters and BC Ambulance paramedics. An outdoor cat hadn’t been accounted for as of Monday afternoon, but it was thought the cat had avoided the fire.

The house, however, was destroyed.

“The house will be a write off,” Steeple said.

The building was largely gutted by the fire.

The cause is unknown, and a fire investigator would be looking through the building’s remains Monday evening.

This is the second fire in the area in recent days. A mobile home and barn was destroyed in South Langley on Dec. 28.

