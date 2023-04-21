Family in Murrayville collecting bottles to support youth with autism

This is the Saran’s fifth annual fundraiser for the Canada Autism Network

Saran family presented a cheque of $8,146.40 to Canucks Autism Network (CAN) in 2022. The money was raised through an annual bottle drive in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Murrayville family is stepping forward once again to celebrate Autism Awareness Month in April.

Hosting their annual bottle drive on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Saran family has promised to support the non-profit Canucks Autism Network (CAN) for the fifth time in a row. Their goal is to raise a record $10,000 in donations.

However, unlike previous years, the family has partnered with Ralph’s Farm Market, owned by Meridian Farm Market, to join its annual BBQ and silent auction to raise more donations this year.

The cause is close to the Saran family, as their 12-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with autism at age five. Brody, owner of Meridian Farm Market, has a son who was diagnosed with autism and raises awareness at his stories every year as well.

CAN’s goal is to provide children one-on-one support for children like Ethan to be successful in their activites, and local resident and realtor Sherry Saran feels the need to give back to the non-profit.

“They helped us out so much, not just with activities but also providing insight on how we can get further assistance for Ethan,” she said.

The annual bottle drive draws great community attention and involvement every year and Saran expects the same this year.

“Our Langley community has such a big heart and the support they give us every year, we can’t thank them enough.”

All the proceeds are donated to CAN, and the Saran family will match what donations are raised from the bottle drive.

For the month of April, Ralph’s Farm Market has certain items available for purchase and part of the proceeds go towards CAN.

The event takes place in the parking lot of Ralph’s Farm Market on Fraser Highway. There will be a prize wheel to spin and a chance to draw a $100 gift card to Ralph’s. The Township of Langley fire department will have trucks on site for kids to view as well.

For those unable to attend the bottle drive can bring their bottles to the nearest Return-It Depot and enter Saran’s number 778-322-7696 to receive a tag to place on the bag of bottles. The depot staff will sort out the bottles and credit the Canucks Autism account.

Every year Saran hears from parents and grandparents about their kids being diagnosed and she is happy to be that support.

“If anybody needs that support or direction, if there’s anything I can do to help them, my number is the best way to reach me.”

