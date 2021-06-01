Family of homicide victim Trina Hunt offering $50,000 reward

Hunt was originally missing and later her body was found near Hope

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is now offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

A $50,000 reward has been offered by the family of Trina Hunt, whose body was found near Hope earlier this year.

The reward is for new information that leads to an arrest and charges in her case.

It is believed Hunt was in Hope with her husband the weekend of Jan. 16 and 17. Her husband is reported to be the last person to see her, at 6 a.m. Monday morning (Jan. 18, 2021) at their Port Moody home. He reported her missing from their home later that day. A massive search effort was launched in the Port Moody area.

Then on March 29, her body was found near Silver Creek. The case then became a homicide investigation.

“Hope is not a very large area,” said Sgt. Frank Jang from IHIT. “That area of Silver Creek is not a very large area. So, if there is somebody with information, they know who they are and they need to come forward.”

The family is hopeful that the reward may lure someone to come forward, and so are police.

“If doing the right thing isn’t enough for you, now you have a very lucrative incentive of $50,000,” Jang said.

The family has created a Facebook page where they communicate with the public, Justice For Trina #Justice For Trina, Her Sparkle Will Never Fade. On the page, they vow to continue searching for answers, and justice.

“The fight for Trina is nowhere near over,” the page states. “Although Trina has been brought home to her loving family, she cannot rest peacefully until justice is brought to her name.

We must have justice. Trina deserves nothing less.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

The family of Trina Hunt is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and charges on her case. Media availability this morning at 10:30am inside IHIT headquarters – 14200 Green Timbers Way, Surrey — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 1, 2021

IHIT