Family of Naomi Onotera ‘doing the best they can’ friend says

The family of Naomi Onotera is grateful for the support from the community, and are getting through the holiday season, a spokesperson said Monday.

“They are doing the best they can,” said Alex Lohcham, a family friend.

“They tried to make Christmas special for Naomi’s little girl.”

Lohcham said the family was “overwhelmed” and “grateful” at the response to a fundraising campaign to help the two-year-old.

The GoFundMe “Help for the family of Naomi Onotera” was launched by her friend, Kylie Hannan, and had raised close to $16,000 of a $25,000 goal as of Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to the GoFundme statement, Onotera’s daughter is being cared for by her sister.

The campaign aims to ensure the child has “the brightest possible future.”

Onotera’s husband was charged with her death on Friday, Dec. 17, more than three months after the Langley City teacher was reported missing.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains were laid against Onotera’s husband, 49-year-old Obnes Regis.

He confirmed that the remains of Onotera, 40, had been located, but would not say where.

Forensic investigators returned to the Onotera home and towed away a small four-door sedan.

Regis was scheduled to make his next court appearance before a Surrey Provincial Court judge on Jan. 11.

A ban on publication of details has been imposed.

