Family, passerby foil carjacking attempt in Langley City

Two men have been arrested and could face charges

Langley Mounties arrested two men after civilians caught them trying to carjack a woman in Langley City on Thursday, June 3. (Black Press Media files)

Two men are in RCMP custody in Langley after an attempted carjacking on Thursday afternoon was stopped by Good Samaritans.

The incident took place at 5:20 p.m., when two men tried to steal a car by pulling the female driver out of her seat, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The event took place in the 20800 block of 51B Avenue.

Family and passerby intervented to stop the attack, Largy said.

Both men were arrested and the RCMP will forward details of the investigation to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which will decide whether or not to lay charges.

The incident drew a significant police response, and social media reports broadcast a garbled version of events, including incorrect claims that the attack had been an attempt to abduct a mother and daughter by forcing them into the trunk of a car. Largy noted that the rumours were not correct.

CrimeLangley CityLangley RCMP