(Abigail Lynn/Unsplash)

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Warning: This story describes a graphic scene.

City and conservative service officials are urging pet owners to keep their animals on a leash after a dog was killed by raccoons just off a popular walking path in Trail.

David Craig was walking his two dogs, a lab named Jango and a little Shih Tzu named Lucy, on Thursday morning at Gyro Park.

Craig said the larger dog must have picked up a scent before running through the tall grass into a swampy section, and started barking.

Lucy had followed, but couldn’t run away quickly.

“I went in to try to help her because I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Craig said. “The raccoons were just chomping down on her and didn’t (care at all that) I was there with a stick. One was ready to attack me…. It was horrible.”

Shaken and unable to retrieve Lucy’s remains, he went home and had his family contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“There are a few people that take their small dogs through there all the time, like I have been doing every morning for at least the past year,” he said. “With people walking through there, and kids playing down there, you can’t have a pack of raccoons … running around the neighbourhood.

“That’s what gets me, they weren’t scared of me at all, they were just hungry.”

READ MORE: Raccoon gang blamed for dead, injured cats in Abbotsford

Kyle Bueckert, a conservation officer in the West Kootenay zone, said the city will post signs about the aggressive raccoons in the park, and for pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash at all times.

“It’s very unlikely we would have a raccoon-human interaction,” he said. “It’s much more likely (this happened) given the fact that these dogs were off-trail investigating the raccoons.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Science World celebrates LGBT in science, technology fields

Just Posted

Community bids adieu to Mark Warawa

A celebration of life is set for the late MP at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at CLA church in Langley

LETTER: Thanks to Korean immigrants who picked Langley for new home

Letter writer Jeff Laurie lauds a community volunteer who helps keep Langley clean

‘Balanced’ Langley housing market sees prices fall as sales stall

Sales and listings are down from recent years

Aldergrove’s military treasure to showcase at upcoming fair

Vast collection of International Movie Services military vehicles to be on display

Langley farm builds new life opportunities for recovering students

John Volken Foundation turning sod on new drug and alcohol recovery facility in rural Langley

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Vancouver to get 2,300 more daycare spots, but 17,000 spaces needed

Horgan says election promise of $10-a-day care being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Science World celebrates LGBT in science, technology fields

A 2013 survey found more than 40 per cent of LGBTQ people working STEM fields had not come out

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Most Read