Family, RCMP seek Abbotsford man missing from Langley job site

Adam Hobbs lives in Abbotsford and is a minor hockey referee

An Abbotsford family is looking for their son, who went missing after last being seen in Langley.

Adam Hobbs, 22, was at a job site on the morning of Monday, June 14th at around 10 a.m., leaving in his 2011 grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, with black rims. His truck’s license plate is PP210G.

He did not return home that afternoon, and his family reported him missing.

Hobbs was wearing a red and black Abbotsford Minor Hockey hoodie, a blue baseball cap, jeans, and grey leather zip-up boots. He is 5’8” tall, 180 pounds, with red hair and a goatee.

This behaviour is unusual for Hobbs and his family is concerned, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

His family said a receipt for a parking stall put Hobbs in Vancouver on Howe Street at 1:28 p.m. on Monday, and his family was putting up flyers around Howe and Nelson this week.

Anyone who can help locate Hobbs is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Kitten thrown from moving vehicle needs help: Kelowna SPCA

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordLangleymissing person