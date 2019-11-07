Family renews appeal for tips in Lower Mainland after Terrace man killed in hit-and-run

Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a fatal hit and run collision last year on Nov. 18. His family will be making a third public appeal on the one-year anniversary of his death. (Facebook Photo)

The family of a Terrace man killed in a hit-and-run last November are renewing their appeal for more information as they look for closure.

Cameron Kerr, 30, was struck and killed by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2018 while walking eastward on Hwy 16 toward Terrace from New Remo.

The Kerr family made two public appeals last year, pleading for the driver and witnesses to come forward. RCMP identified a primary suspect from the Lower Mainland but did not have enough evidence to pursue charges.

This time they’ll be taping an appeal at the Terrace RCMP detachment for release on Nov. 18, the anniversary date of Cameron’s death.

READ MORE: Family of Cameron Kerr makes second public appeal

Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, from RCMP’s West Pacific Region Traffic Services, said during the Kerr family’s second appeal on Dec. 19, 2018, that the case has all the complexities of a homicide investigation and multiple RCMP agencies were involved.

RCMP said they were confident that more than one person was involved in the Nov. 18, 2018 hit-and-run, where Kerr was struck and killed by an oncoming pickup truck at high speed sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. His body was found in the ditch by a member of the public around noon the same day.

READ MORE: Search resumes for evidence in hit and run death of Cameron Kerr

Cameron’s family said during their second appeal last year that the silence from potential witnesses was denying them the chance to come to terms with his death.

Cameron was well known in paddling and other outdoor recreation communities throughout the Northwest. A former member of the Terrace River Kings hockey team and a tradesman by profession, he is remembered by family and friends as a kind and generous individual, and an important part of the community.

READ MORE: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Police are asking anyone with information and who has not already spoken with police to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



natalia@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The family of Cameron Kerr made a second appeal on Dec. 19, 2018 to ask the public to come forward with any information they have about the fatal hit and run of Cameron Kerr after not enough evidence was found to arrest the Lower Mainland suspect. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)