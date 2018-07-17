Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

The family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a Burnaby park almost one year ago thanked the public in a statement issued Monday night.

Talking through a spokesperson, the mother of Marrisa Shen said she was thankful for all the help, and messages, the family had received over this past year:

“Thank all the people who cared about her, helped her during the year. Thank the police for their hard work during the year but hope the police to capture the murder as soon as possible to comfort my daughter and return safety to our community.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has spent the past year investigating the Burnaby girl’s death after her body was found on the southeast Burnaby’s Central Park at 1:10 a.m. on July 18. Marrisa was last seen alive late the night before.

IHIT continues to believe that her killer acted at random.

Although police have released a criminal profile, and identified more than a hundred “persons of interest,” investigators have yet to locate a suspect.

Back in January, police launched a website to help compile the information they had so far and to continue to implore the public for tips.

