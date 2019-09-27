Kristina Ward’s family has wrapped the family van in a missing poster for their daughter.

Family won’t give up hope as daughter missing two years

Kristina Ward hasn’t been seen since 2017

Family of Kristina Ward have not given up on finding the missing woman two years after she was last seen in Surrey.

Ward, who would be 22 now, has not been seen since Sept. 27, 2017 between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m. near 144th Street and 104th Avenue in Surrey.

Although her family lives in Abbotsford and Ward was last seen in Surrey, she was known to spend time in the downtown core of Langley City, and it was local RCMP officers who first opened the missing person’s case, in collaboration with the Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP.

Ward is described as 5’5” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

When she first went missing, officers described her as a “high risk” missing person. She suffers seizures without access to medication, and she was known to be very trusting and to act younger than her age.

“We, as a heartbroken family are pleading with the public to help in our efforts to find our daughter Kristina Ward, who has been missing since September 27, 2017,” her father, Art Ward, said in a statement.

The Ward family has placed a billboard about Kristina in Art’s truck and has also wrapped the family’s van with a missing person’s poster. The family is trying to jog people’s memories about Ward.

Art hopes someone knows the man last seen with Ward in surveillance video.

“We believe he has vital information that could help lead us to our daughter’s disappearance,” Art Ward said. “There are no words to describe the pain parents have, not knowing of our daughter’s whereabouts and the unknown of how can someone vanish within 72 hours and be no trace or solid information on our daughter Kristina. So we plead for someone to step forward with any information that can help to bring Kristina home.”

READ MORE: Vulnerable young woman now missing more than a year

Police also renewed their calls for people to give any information that could solve the mystery of Kristina Ward’s disappearance, said Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP. Several tips have been received but none have proved fruitful, Largy said.

To report a tip of any kind, call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

The last known sighting of Kristina Ward included a man with a bicycle. Police are still hoping to talk to him.

Previous story
Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders
Next story
Journalist sources should be revealed as ‘last resort,’ Supreme Court says

Just Posted

Family won’t give up hope as daughter missing two years

Kristina Ward hasn’t been seen since 2017

Crowds grow for Langley’s second day of Climate Strike

More than 50 protesters from seniors to toddlers were involved Friday

D.W. Poppy middle school plans raise parent concerns

The head of the PAC is asking people to make their voices heard

‘How will we tell our kids we knew about the earthquake and did nothing?’

Earthquake simulator part of Langley Emergency Preparedness Fair, Saturday, Oct. 5

Myles of Smiles gives mouths a space to sing

Creative Compass brings three distinct aspects to B.C. Culture Days Sept. 27-29 in Fort Langley

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Most Read