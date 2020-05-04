‘Fancy’ pheasants on the loose in Aldergrove

A male Lady Amherst Pheasant named Ford was safely captured and is currently up for adoption at LAPS

Ford the pheasant was recovered from a backyard in Aldergrove. He is now a resident of LAPS, currently up for adoption. (LAPS/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

At least two pheasants were on the loose in Aldergrove this April.

From where they came, no one yet knows.

A male Lady Amherst Pheasant – newly dubbed “Ford” by the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) – was captured safely by animal control officers after repeated sightings of the non-native bird from worried Aldergrove residents.

“Many people were concerned that he might get hit by a car or eaten by a predator,” explained LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkins.

“He was spotted wandering around various backyards in the area.”

Aldergrove resident Kelsey Robson, a photographer, was alerted to the presence of Ford after her brother heard a loud noise the afternoon of April 17.

“He was squawking so loud,” Robson said.

As of May 1, LAPS is asking if someone has both the interest and the means to adopt such a “fancy bird” like Ford.

“His favourite things to do are strut around and remind staff when it is getting close to his next feeding time,” Harkins added.

Now, as reported by several other Aldergrove residents, what appears to be a female pheasant is still on the loose, roaming about various backyards and streets.

Golden in colour, the exotic bird has been dubious to repeated attempts at being captured by locals and brought into the care of an animal protection agency.

The Lady Amherst Pheasant species of birds – such as Ford – are native to southwestern China, according to the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

If spotted, residents can call 604-857-5055 to speak with LAPS’ animal control officers.

