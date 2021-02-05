Weapons and ammunition seized from the Langley property in November 2017. (Vancouver Police/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Weapons and ammunition seized from the Langley property in November 2017. (Vancouver Police/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Farm owners pay $220,000 after guns, bullets, bombs found on their Langley land

The deal ends a civil forfeiture lawsuit brought by the B.C. government

The owners of a Langley farm where a police raid turned up guns and illicit cannabis more than three years ago have agreed to pay $220,000 in a civil forfeiture lawsuit.

In a Nov. 14 and 15, 2017 raid, investigators seized improvised bombs, bulletproof vests, nine handguns, three assault rifles, seven stolen vehicles, more than 600 rounds of ammunition, and more than 500 cannabis plants from a farm at 4096 240th St.

The seizure took place before cannabis had been legalized in Canada.

The raid was carried out by the Vancouver Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The improvised explosives were detonated on site.

VPD officers had tailed a stolen Infiniti to the property on Nov. 13, and noticed a stolen BMW was also on the site, and a Dodge Ram pickup with stolen plates was later seen leaving.

The search the following day turned up seven stolen vehicles, along with the guns, explosives, and cannabis.

There were two medical cannabis production licences for the property, but they were for just 88 plants each.

The next part of the story began on April 22, 2020, when B.C.’s Director of Civil Forfeiture filed a civil action to seize the property.

READ MORE: Police seize explosives, guns, marijuana from Langley farmhouse

READ MORE: Government seeks to seize Langley farm where guns, grenades were found

The owners, sister and brother Sunita Devi Sharma and Davinder Kumar Sharma, and their father Sewak Pal Sharma, either knew of the illegal activity or were “wilfully blind,” the government claimed.

“The defendants did not have sufficient legitimate income to have acquired and maintained the property and the manufactured home,” the claim said.

Some or all of the money used to acquire the property was the proceeds of either crime, or of tax evasion, the government alleged.

It’s unclear if any of the seven people arrested during the police raids ever faced charges, but under B.C. law, property that is believed to be proceeds of crime can be seized even if there has been no criminal conviction.

The Sharma family responded to the government’s claim in June of last year, saying that the family all had ordinary jobs, and ran the property as a blueberry farm.

The property and a manufactured home on the site were acquired lawfully and were maintained with the proceeds of the farm and from their jobs, the Sharmas said in their legal response.

They acknowledged renting part of the farm to people who had medical cannabis production licences, but none of them knew of criminal activity on the site, said the Sharmas.

They also said that they were the victims of an abuse of process by police and by the Director of Civil Forfeiture.

The case never went to trial.

Last fall, the Sharmas signed a consent order, which granted them “partial relief” from the forfeiture order.

They were ordered instead to pay $220,000 to the Director of Civil Forfeiture by December, rather than lose the entire 16.59 acre property.

The most recent assessed value for the property was $246,000. Farmland in B.C. is assessed at a low rate to reduce property taxes for farmers.

cannabisCourtCrimeLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned
Next story
Every vaccine maker was asked to make their doses in Canada and all said no: Anand

Just Posted

Weapons and ammunition seized from the Langley property in November 2017. (Vancouver Police/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Farm owners pay $220,000 after guns, bullets, bombs found on their Langley land

The deal ends a civil forfeiture lawsuit brought by the B.C. government

Weekly COVID-19 infection totals in Langley have been dropping in recent weeks. (BC CDC)
COVID-19 infection rates dropped in Langley in January

The weekly infection rate declined in line with the region’s trends

A bus stop at Fraser Highway and 264th Street in Aldergrove has been vandalized. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Six Aldergrove bus stops vandalized along Fraser Highway

Langley Township said glass replacement costs are approximately $600 per panel

Dave Melnychuk stands on the edge of Bertrand creek, talking to a group about the need for its care several years ago. (Special to The Star)
Bertrand Creek fish need help from Aldergrove residents

Local farmers say Environmental Farm Plan can help keep waterways like Bertrand Creek clean

The Spread the Local Love campaign pairs local shopping with donations to local charities, like the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (BCLC)
‘Spread the Local Love’ puts funds into Langley hospital

Fundraiser is backed by BC Lottery Corporation

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police spent $42K on PR firm after assault allegations against chief’s wife

Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said the bill was covered by the department’s 2020 budget

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Most Read