Farm survey seeks info on Langley Township’s agricultural sector

As climate change, flooding, and the pandemic have left their mark on Langley’s farmland, the Township is launching a survey on its agriculture sector.

The goal for Township officials is to gain a better understanding of the local agriculture and equine industry, and its true inventory, capacity, and activities in the community.

To do this, the municipality is undertaking an Agricultural Inventory and Sector Capacity Review.

Farm-based businesses located in the Township are being encouraged to complete a brief, confidential survey about the services they provide or products they create, resources they require, and any challenges they feel they face.

The end goal is to better position the Township to consider the needs of the industry.

“Providing a welcoming business environment for farming is one of four areas of emphasis of the Township’s 30-year Agricultural Viability Strategy,” said Val Gafka, senior manager of economic investment and development. “This project is focused on connecting with our farming community. Gaining an understanding of Township-based farm businesses will better position our community to manage and respond to future climate events and supply chain challenges, as well as to identify additional opportunities to promote buy local initiatives and support the farming community.”

Open until Monday, Aug. 15, the survey can be taken online at invest.tol.ca/AIS, over the phone, via mail, or by in-person farm visits from the Township’s Economic Investment and Development team. All data collected from the survey will be managed by the Township’s contractor MNP and summarized in a report to the municipality to ensure confidentiality.

The Agricultural Inventory and Sector Capacity Review project is being funded by the Local Government Partnership Program, with funding provided by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Government of British Columbia through programs delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC.

Business owners can also stop by the Otter Co-op Feed Store (3548 – 248 Street, Langley) on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to talk with the Township’s project team and to complete the survey. Staff will be able to answer project questions and can help connect business owners with business resources available to them.

For more information or to take the survey, visit invest.tol.ca/AIS or email the Economic Investment and Development team at invest@tol.ca.

