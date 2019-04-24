Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

A fatal accident has closed Highway 3 near Manning Park.

RCMP have reported there was a collision between a car and a van, near Sunday Summit, and one person is dead.

The highway is closed and there are no alternative routes.

South Okanagan Traffic Services South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service, are currently investigating the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out, according to an RCMP press release.

