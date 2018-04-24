Fatal crash in Langley

Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on 264 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Aldergrove Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a man driving a red Toyota compact car was making a left turn into a business at 72 Avenue and 264 Street.

At the same time, a motorcycle, driven by an unidentified man, is believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the passenger side of the turning Toyota.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Emergency responders were joined on scene by victim services volunteers, who were called to the scene to support the witnesses who saw the crash, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

264 Street was closed between 64 and 84 Avenues for much of Tuesday morning. RCMP’s integrated collision analysts were also on scene assisting Langley police with the investigation.

Police said they heard a school bus may have been in the area just before the crash but haven’t confirmed that information.

“We would really like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the motorcyclist’s driving behaviour leading up to the crash,” said Largy.

The deceased motorcyclist’s next of kin had not been notified as of press time.

Anyone who hasn’t already spoken to police and may be able to contribute information about this investigation, is asked call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

