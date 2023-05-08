Fatal motorcycle, minvan collision in South Surrey

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a minivan that occurred Sunday (May 7) in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)Police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a minivan that occurred Sunday (May 7) in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey RCMP are investigating following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and minivan Sunday (May 7) evening.

According to a news release, the collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 24 Avenue and 164 Street.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and firefighters, the motorcyclist did not survive.

“Police attended and found the driver of the motorcycle with life threatening injuries who was later pronounced deceased at scene,” the release states.

The other driver remained on the scene and is co-operating, the release adds.

READ ALSO: Collision sends vehicle into the Nicomekl River Sunday (May 7)

Road closures were in effect in all directions, with traffic diverted to neighbouring streets including 32 Avenue.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) were deployed to the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including dash-cam footage of the area around 24 Avenue and 164 Street from the time of the incident, to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502; quote file #23-71556.

To make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca


