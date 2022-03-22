A fatal shooting occurred Monday night (March 21) in a residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Google Street image.

A fatal shooting occurred Monday night (March 21) in a residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Google Street image.

Fatal shooting in Abbotsford home

Homicide team investigating after 41-year-old man killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is in Abbotsford following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Monday night (March 21).

The incident took place at about 9:50 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street, a residential area near Robert Bateman Secondary School and McKee Park.

An Abbotsford Police press release said that, when first responders arrived on scene, lifesaving medical intervention was performed on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no suspects have been identified or arrested. Police say there is “no information to suggest the public is at risk.”

The case is now being transitioned to IHIT by the Abbotsford Police major crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…

abbotsfordHomicide

Previous story
Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration
Next story
VIDEO: Second fire at same house in one day

Just Posted

There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
VIDEO: Second fire at same house in one day

Some Aldergrove banners that show support for the Ukraine by displaying the sunflower, the national flower of the besieged country, were actually recycled from a 2011 display. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
How some previously-used Aldergrove street banners became a statement of support for Ukraine

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Head of the Fort regatta drew close to 200 participants from 12 clubs to compete on Saturday, March 19 on Bedford Channel in Fort Langley. It was the first time the event had been held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Olympic rowing champion is rebuilding the UFV Cascades team where she started