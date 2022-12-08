Fatal stabbing takes life of 1 woman in Surrey

The complex in Newton was the scene of a stabbing two years ago

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A fatal stabbing in a Newton townhouse on Wednesday (Dec. 7) night has left one woman dead and a suspect taken into police custody.

Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:22 p.m. in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue. Once on scene, an injured female was found and taken to hospital after paramedics performed CPR, but she succumbed to her injuries after receiving medical care.

A suspect that was known to the victim has been arrested, with police saying there is no risk to the public.

The same complex in Newton was the scene of a stabbing in October 2020 that left one woman dead and two others, including a toddler, injured.

IHIT has been called and is working in partnership with Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

Police are gathering evidence and IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact their information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

