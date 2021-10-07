Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

Fatal Surrey shooting believed to be linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

IHIT has been called in to investigate

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newton Tuesday night (Oct. 5), and homicide investigators say it appears to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Just before 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 12200-block of 80 Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

Honeyman said when officers arrived, an adult victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to work with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.

Sgt. David Lee, with IHIT, said the investigation is in its early stated, but the shooting “appears to be targeted.”

He added preliminary information indicates that the shooting is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

However, police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

2021: Shootings/homicides
Infogram

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said a burned out vehicle was found on 129A Street in Newton shortly after. There is no word yet on if the two are linked.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

 

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
B.C. waiting for new rapid tests to be approved before large-scale rollout in schools
Next story
Car crashes home in Walnut Grove, interrupting utilities services in the area

Just Posted

Township of Langley Fire Department (Langley Advance Times file)
Car crashes home in Walnut Grove, interrupting utilities services in the area

Bandits general manager Kyle Julius will return for the team’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre, the CEBL franchise announced Thursday, Oct. 7. (Fraser Valley Bandits (Canadian Elite Basketball League)/special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits GM Kyle Julius to return for 2022 season with Langley-based pro basketball team

Duncan Magnus, with Magnus Law, advises the public to have conversations with family members about wills and other legal arrangements, and seek professional guidance. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Avoid ‘nightmare,’ Langley lawyer supports Make-A-Will Week

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee will weigh economic and environmental impacts of Surrey’s plan for South Campbell Heights. (Mike Falconer photo)
Metro Van committee to hear opposing viewpoints on Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan