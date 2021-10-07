Fate of future Tall Timber Estates expansion still on hold

Council is considering adding to the subdivision that was built in the early 1980s

The current Tall Timber estates was built in the 1980s. A new adjacent development is now planned for acre lots. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

It will be a couple of weeks before Langley Township council decides whether to move forward with a plan to build 39 homes near the existing Tall Timber Estates development near 56th Avenue and 240th Street.

Council has been mulling a development on the 44.5 acre site since July.

The proposed development would be just to the south, and uphill of the current housing development which dates back to the early 1980s. The land has long been designated for “rural residential” type zonings, going back to the late 1970s.

There have been multiple attempts by landowners to develop adjacent areas since then, including in 1986 and 1987, plans which called for between 183 and 273 houses, in proposals that were spread across nearby properties. Those projects failed to gain support from the councils of the day.

The current plan is smaller in scope, and the minimum lot size is 0.92 acres.

A second, competing proposal for the same lot calls for a 10-lot subdivision for a group of four-acre lots, and another nearby project of 44 single family lots is also proposed for an adjacent property.

Having heard a lengthy report from staff on the various proposals, the council voted to take another week to mull over the new information.

In a six to three vote, the council decided to take another week to go through the information and follow up on any further questions with Township staff.

Councillors had a number of questions.

“This is a challenging one for me,” said Coun. Blair Whitmarsh.

He said he believes the proposal is better than what could be built with existing zoning.

“At some point we have to make a decision,” he said.

Coun. Kim Richter worried about the removal of more than 4,000 trees across the property.

Voting against the delay was Coun. Bob Long.

“We’ve already had two and a half months to ask any questions that we wish,” he said, noting that the project was last brought to the council in late July.

The new plan for the new project includes a 15 metre wide buffer on its eastern property line where it abuts the Agricultural Land Reserve.

There would be no access to the site from 56th Avenue, which near that property is sharply curved and has a steep hill to the west and a deep ravine to the east.

