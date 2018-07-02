FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

RELATED: Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She says more information will be provided at a morning news conference.

Anderson says the individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities
Next story
US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

Happy Herd about more than yoga

ORganization hopes to educate-change attitudes

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

A B.C. woman shares struggle of taking care of aging mother

Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

The stabbing happened downtown Kelowna as Canada Day festivities wrapped up

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

Woman arrested after man dies of stab wounds in Vancouver

Police say this is the 11th homicide of the year

Most Read