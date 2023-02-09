In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)

February snow measurements significantly lower than normal for much of B.C.

Okanagan and Boundary regions higher than elsewhere in the province

Snow levels are below normal in most of the province.

According to the latest snow survey and water supply bulletin, the average snow pack at all measurement sites in British Columbia as of Feb. 1 is at 79 per cent of normal. This is a decrease from the Jan. 1 measurements, where the average was 82 per cent of normal.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s February snow levels higher than normal

READ ALSO: Low snow measurements recorded in much of B.C.

The only areas to record normal or above normal snow levels were the Upper Fraser West snow basin, the Okanagan and the Boundary.

The Upper Fraser West snow basin was at 100 per cent of normal, while the Boundary was at 116 per cent of normal and the Okanagan was at 121 per cent of normal. Meanwhile, the measurements in the Skagit region were 50 per cent of normal.

The South Thompson area was at 86 per cent of normal levels and the Upper Columbia, which includes Golden and Revelstoke, was at 72 per cent of normal.

According to the province’s Ministry of Forests, by Feb. 1, nearly two-thirds of the seasonal snow pack has accumulated.

In most regions of the province, temperatures were between one and four degrees above normal for the month of January. The month was also drier than normal in much of the province.

The below-normal snow levels are an early indicator of potential drought conditions in some regions, the ministry said in its latest report on Feb. 8.

However, the snow levels and the percentages can still change, as there are still two months of snow accumulation remaining.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Off-duty police officer dies in incident at Langley gun range
Next story
Langley Memorial Hospital implements Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system

Just Posted

Langley would be spread across three federal ridings in a redistribution plan tabled with the House of Commons this week. (Federal Electoral Districts Redistribution 2022)
Langley to be divided into three ridings federally under new scheme

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter who helped lead Langley Christian School to the AA Provincial Championship in December, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team. (UFV)
Aldergrove volleyball standout Anthony Muller to play for UFV Cascades

Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system, has been implemented by Langley Memorial Hospital and other hospitals within the Fraser Health region to reduce the risk of infections. Staff here can be seen using the blue coloured wipes, which fade to clear if cleaning is thorough. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial Hospital implements Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing for battered women could be built into Langley Township firehalls

Pop-up banner image