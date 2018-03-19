Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

A federal committee is in Halifax today to hear stories from survivors of human trafficking and people who provide support to victims of what some call a form of modern slavery.

It is the first cross-country stop for the 12 members of the Commons committee, who also plan on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

They are studying the practice of human trafficking in Canada, which involves recruiting, transporting and detaining people for anything from domestic slavery, forced labour to sexual exploitation.

The committee says most of the victims are women and children, controlled by violence or threats of violence, with Indigenous women making up a large percentage of victims.

It plans to look at a national plan to combat human trafficking, services for victims, the prosecution of traffickers and how to protect and support those caught up in it.

Rob Nicholson, the committee’s vice-chairman, says it’s critical to make sure victims receive effective protection in reporting their traffickers.

Related: Four men accused of human smuggling not guilty

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horse found stuck in muddy field rescued in Maple Ridge
Next story
Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take quarter final BC Hockey Major Midget League series

First time in 11 years for team

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

LETTER: Municipal politicking heats up heading into fall election

A Langley letter writer believes former councillor Grant Ward is part of the problem, not solution.

G-Men wrap regular season with loss in Kelowna Saturday

Now, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants prepare for playoffs starting Friday in Victoria.

Colorado steals late victory from Langley lacrosse team

Next match up is against Cowtown during the Stealth country night March 31 at Langley Events Centre.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

Kinder Morgan protests heat up, a horse rescued from a muddy field and more

Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet

Awards take place March 25 at Rogers Arena

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Nestled inside Canopy Growth Corp.’s sprawling marijuana facility outside Ottawa is a special laboratory

Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Most Read